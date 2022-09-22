Manager of Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk, Milkiyat Singh Rana has been awarded Himachal Gaurav Samman by the courtesy of SIPA and ISA for the excellent results in the board examination in the year 2021-2022. The programme was organised in Chambi, Shahpur. Neha, a Class X student of the same school, who secured 95% marks in the CBSE board examination and secured the first position, and Shashwat Sharma, a Class XII student of the same school, who secured the first position in CBSE board examination by securing 95% marks, and school manager of Shivalik International Convent Nangal Chowk, Milkiyat Singh Rana were honoured with the Himachal Gaurav Samman. They were rewarded with trophies and certificates. On the occasion, school manager Milkiyat Singh Rana congratulated all staff and students and said the school is making progress in every field.
