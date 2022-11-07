Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A colourful programme was presented by students Ayan, Aaradhya, Aadvik, Akhil, Aarav, Anya, Bhanvi and Sarthak. All the children danced to convey the message of the importance of parents in the life of children. Aaradhya was awarded the title of ‘Miss Cute’. Malkit Singh Rana explained to the children about the sacrifices made by the parents for their children and inspired the children to always have respect for their parents.
