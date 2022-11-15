Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The school organised its annual function. Students gave colourful cultural performances giving the message of unity in diversity. Outstanding students of the school were felicitated. BMO in the programme ‘Dada Siba’ Pankaj Kaundal was the chief guest. The function, organised in the school auditorium, was inaugurated by Pankaj Kaundal and school manager Malkiat Singh Rana by jointly lighting the lamp. The programme started with ‘Saraswati vandana’. Students of Nursery enthralled the audience by dancing on songs “I’m so happy” and “Clap your hands”. Students of KG and Class I won the hearts of the audience by dancing on “Ek batta do” and “Buddhu se mun”. Class VI presented ‘Ghungroo’ and ‘Mohana’. Children of Class IV performed on ‘Maa pyari’ and children of Class V on the welcome song. Girl students of Class VIII performed Dogri dance. Girls of Class X performed Himachali Jhamakra. Girls of Class IX performed gidda. The ‘Army Act’ of boys of Class VII brought tears in the eyes of the audience. ‘Dharti sunhari’ of Class III and ‘Jalwa’ of Class VI inculcated patriotism in audience. Naati and bhangra of Class X got a lot of applause. Former students of the school IAS officer Damini Singla, IPS officer Shilpa Thakur and Shweta were honoured for their achievements. Along with this, the students who passed the NEET 2021-2022, Palak Jaswal, Yashasvi Thakur and Nancy, and the toppers of CBSE Class X and XII exams were honoured. Pankaj Kaundal honoured the contestants of cultural programmes and sports events by giving them mementos and a citations. He gave medals to the winners of races and kho-kho, badminton and volleyball tournaments.