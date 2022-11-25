Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A painting competition was organised for Class V students. The theme of the competition was "Natural Scenes". Pragya won the first prize, while the second prize was jointly shared by Navika Mandial and Anika Thakur. K Pihu bagged the third prize. School Managing Director Malkit Singh Rana appreciated the talent of children and awarded prizes to the winners. He urged children to spend time with nature.
