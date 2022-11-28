Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A fire safety drill was organised on the premises. They learnt about precautionary measures and how to save themselves during fire breakout. The drill was organised under the disaster management programme. Officers and employees of the Fire Department explained the methods of extinguishing fire. Fire officers Baldev Singh Rajesh Guleria, Vikesh Kumar, Satish Kumar and driver Suresh Kumar gave practical training on fire safety and rescue to teachers, students and other employees. The fire-fighting equipment and other resources located at the school were also inspected and were found satisfactory.
