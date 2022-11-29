Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The Youth Services and Sports Department, Dharamshala, Kangra, organised a youth festival for the all-round development of young talents. School manager Malkiat Singh Rana lit the traditional lamp. Children took part in folk songs, folk dance, speech and one act. Class VII students enthralled the audience by singing folk song ‘Bangdiyan’. Girls of Class VIII presented a folk dance on 'Dhara per Bangla'. Students of classes IX and X presented a one-act play titled 'Beti Hai Rahmat' to the audience. Later, refreshments were served.