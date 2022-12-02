Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Students of Class I took part in a writing activity. Devanshi, Vaishnavi, Shravya, Riddhi, Yashvi and others displayed their beautiful writing. Krisha bagged the first position in the competition. Samaira and Shivang shared the second spot the second position, while Advika and Arnav secured the third position. Managing Director Malkit Singh Rana ji explained the importance of good writing to the children and asked all teachers to keep trying to improve the writing of the children.