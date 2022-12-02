Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Students of Class I took part in a writing activity. Devanshi, Vaishnavi, Shravya, Riddhi, Yashvi and others displayed their beautiful writing. Krisha bagged the first position in the competition. Samaira and Shivang shared the second spot the second position, while Advika and Arnav secured the third position. Managing Director Malkit Singh Rana ji explained the importance of good writing to the children and asked all teachers to keep trying to improve the writing of the children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
‘Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab polic...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...