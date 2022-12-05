Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

An awareness programme was held to inform students about AIDS. Students presented role play, posters, rangoli and slogans. The aim was to create a sense of harmony by ending humiliation and discrimination towards people suffering from AIDS. Besides essay painting, debate competitions were organised. Symptoms and remedies were demonstrated by Ashima, Khushi, Anvi, Payal, Raman, Nargis, Akshara, Vanshika and Shagun. Aditi, Dhanya, Shagun, Rijul and Aditya presented through posters. An awareness rally was also taken out by students. Manager Malkiat Singh Rana highlighted the importance of the day.
