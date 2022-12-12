Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A poetry reading was organised on the premises. Students of Class Nursery recited poems. Aarav Thakur, Briant Singh and Nitya Gupta praised the king of fruits "Mango" in their poem. The poem "Twinkle-Twinkle Little Star" was presented by Kanan, Kavish Thakur, Bhagya Sharma and Shorya Dogra. Navya Kumari enthralled everyone by singing "Rang Birange Gubare". Managing Director Malkiat Singh Rana appreciated the efforts of students.