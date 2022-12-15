Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The school celebrated Human Rights Day. Students were informed about human rights. School manager Malkiyat Singh Rana was the chief guest. Students of Class VIII, XI and XII spoke about human rights. Class X students spoke about human rights through poetry. Students of Class VIII and IX expressed their feelings through drama and painting. Students participated in chart making, slogan and poster making and took out a rally. In painting, the students made various creations on human rights. School manager Malkiyat Singh Rana appreciated the efforts of the students and said the main objective of the day is that everyone should be aware of their rights. He gave detailed information about human rights.
