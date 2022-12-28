Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Christmas was celebrated at the school. Children enjoyed with a cultural programme. Students from Nursery to Class V enthralled everyone by dressing up as Santa Claus. They enthralled everyone by reciting poetry, singing, dancing and decorating gifts. Students from classes VI to VIII narrated episodes related to the birth of Lord Jesus and presented a mesmerising dance. Children from classes IX to XII decorated attractive tableaux and presented many dramas related to the birth of JesusChrist. Models made by Priya, Anushka, Janvi, Aarush, Manya, Jia, Aakriti, Soha etc. were adjudged the best. School manager Malkiat Singh Rana said Jesus Christ taught humanity throughout his life and sacrificed his life to spread the message of love. He also distributed toffees and sweets to the children.
