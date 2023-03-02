Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

National Science Day was celebrated at the school in which students organised many programmes related to science. Students threw light on environment, aquatic animal conservation, climate change, water life as well as the life of many great scientists in a speech competition. A skit was organised by students of Class IX and X, explaining the importance of proper waste management. Students of Class VII and VIII highlighted the importance of Science Day by making charts and slogans. Students of Class V and VI made a model of the solar system. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana said the purpose of the celebration is to awaken interest in science. Debates and quizzes were also organised on various topics of science and the winners were awarded.
