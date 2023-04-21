Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Himachal Day was celebrated on the school premises. On the occasion, a cultural programme and speeches were organised. Children participated in activities which depicted the culture of Himachal Pradesh. Dance performance by the girls of Class IX and 'Mohana' dance by Class VII received a lot of appreciation. On the occasion, the director of the school, Malkiat Singh Rana, while addressing the staff and students, spoke about Himachal Day. He said one should maintain the identity and pride of the state. He said the students should resolve to fulfill their responsibilities and perform their duties towards the state.
