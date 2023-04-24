Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Baisakhi was celebrated at the school. The programme was started by the manager of the school, Malkiat Singh Rana, by lighting the lamp and garlanding the portrait of Guru Gobind Singh. Various competitions were organised on the occasion. Punjabi fancy dress competition and craft activity was organised for the students of classes Nursery to V. The students of classes VI, VII and IX performed dance and sang songs based on Punjabi culture. Class X students presented a skit on the biography of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Lakshita Sakshi, Akshara, Annaya and Rijul highlighted the importance of Baisakhi through speeches. The school manager gave certificates to the students who participated in the competition.