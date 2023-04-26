Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

On Earth Day, a programme was held at the school, in which speech, skit, slogan writing, painting competition were conducted and an awareness rally was taken out. The children through the skit showcased how much the earth has been affected due to pollution and called for its protection. Children discussed about the measures to save the earth from environmental pollution, global warming etc. Children participated in the painting competition. The School Manager, Malkiat Singh Rana, said Earth Day was organised to show support for environment protection around the world. He appreciated the message given by the children to save the environment and also gave away prizes to the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month
It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...
Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far
India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the In...