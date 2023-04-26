Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

On Earth Day, a programme was held at the school, in which speech, skit, slogan writing, painting competition were conducted and an awareness rally was taken out. The children through the skit showcased how much the earth has been affected due to pollution and called for its protection. Children discussed about the measures to save the earth from environmental pollution, global warming etc. Children participated in the painting competition. The School Manager, Malkiat Singh Rana, said Earth Day was organised to show support for environment protection around the world. He appreciated the message given by the children to save the environment and also gave away prizes to the winners.