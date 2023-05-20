Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A programme was presented on Mother's Day at the school. Teachers told the children about the importance of mother in life. The students expressed their feelings through poetry, songs, dance, drama and speech. The children made cards for their mothers. The children of primary classes came to the school dressed in colorful costumes and enthralled the audience by playing the role of their respective mothers. The skit "Meri Maa" presented by the students of Cass X.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
Barack Obama among ‘500 Americans’ banned to enter Russia, here is why?
Famous American late-night TV show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Colbe...