Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The school organised weekly activities in which Arik, Abhyansh, Kartik, Radhika, Cristal, Ruhana of Class V became the winners of lemon spoon race, while children of Class I showcased a dance performance. Samar, Advika, Utkarsh, Dhanvi, Samaira, Samaira Mehta of Class II presented a beautiful essay. The students of Class IV entertained everyone with a sack race. Ayan, Prateek, Swarit, Saanvi, Sanshima and Geetanshi won the prizes, while the children of Class III participated in the quiz and showcased their talent. On the occasion, the Manager of the school Malkit Singh Rana appreciated the efforts of the schoolchildren and teachers and encouraged the students to participate in more such activities in the future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...