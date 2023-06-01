Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The school organised weekly activities in which Arik, Abhyansh, Kartik, Radhika, Cristal, Ruhana of Class V became the winners of lemon spoon race, while children of Class I showcased a dance performance. Samar, Advika, Utkarsh, Dhanvi, Samaira, Samaira Mehta of Class II presented a beautiful essay. The students of Class IV entertained everyone with a sack race. Ayan, Prateek, Swarit, Saanvi, Sanshima and Geetanshi won the prizes, while the children of Class III participated in the quiz and showcased their talent. On the occasion, the Manager of the school Malkit Singh Rana appreciated the efforts of the schoolchildren and teachers and encouraged the students to participate in more such activities in the future.