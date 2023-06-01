Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Sports activities were organised by the school. The event was held under the chairmanship of the School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana. He exhorted the students to achieve victory in sports with the spirit of mutual harmony. Schoolchildren participated in events such as 100m, 200m, 400m race, jalebi jump, long jump, small jump, kho kho and volleyball. Aakriti, Aryan, Jasmine, Inshat, Arpit and Aanchal secured first position in the races. In kho kho, Green House team secured the first position, while in volleyball, Red House team won the title. The Principal said sports develop both body and mind.
