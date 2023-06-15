Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A team of the Health Centre, Dada Siba, conducted a health check-up camp at the school recently. All students were found to be in good health. The Health Department team informed students about anemia, loss of appetite and stomach-related diseases. The students were advised to wash their hands before eating anything. The school manager and the staff expressed gratitude towards the Health Department team.
