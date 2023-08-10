Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A creative painting competition was organised in the school. Children gave a beautiful presentation of their artistic ability on chart paper. With the help of colours, a lively illustration was done on the topic of ‘Clean school’. In the junior category, children of Class III, IV and V displayed their talent on the theme ‘Clean school’. In the senior category, children of Class VI, VII and VIII displayed their art and talent by making beautiful paintings on the theme of environment.
