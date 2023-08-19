Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Various weekly activities were organised at the school in which children displayed their amazing art. Children of Class IV carved beautiful figures on paper with leaves of different trees, while the little children of nursery chanted Gayatri Mantra in their lilting voices. In the art competition, students of Class I made a lively drawings with the help of colours. Children of Class III presented an activity on sense organs, while the little ones of KG presented various demonstrations with the help of fruits. Class II students were told about the use of good words, how we can make our language effective by using words like please, sorry, etc. Information was also given through signs about following the traffic rules. Manager Malkit Singh Rana appreciated the efforts of the children.

