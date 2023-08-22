Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

School Director Malkiyat Singh Rana unfurled the national flag and wished everyone a happy Independence Day. Due to heavy rain on Tuesday, all the staff and children celebrated Independence Day in online classes by staying at their homes. In the zoom session, all the students celebrated Independence Day. Stories, speeches and pictures were shared to strengthen the spirit of patriotism. Schoolteachers told all the children about Independence Day. All teachers and students displayed the national flag at their respective homes and shared videos. School Manager Malkiyat Singh Rana congratulated the children.
