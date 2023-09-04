Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Two students of the school got selected in the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur. Sangam Thakur and AnshBehl, who studied in the school from Nursery to Class XII, cleared the JEE entrance exam and got admission to the NIT, Hamirpur. School manager Malkiat Singh Rana congratulated and gave best wishes to both the promising students on their success.

#Hamirpur #Nangal