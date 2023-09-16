Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. A beautiful tableau of Radha- Krishna was presented by little children. Radha Krishna’s pastimes were depicted through dance, poetry and bhajans by boys and girls from Class I-V. The glories and qualities of Lord Krishna were explained by showing dance dramas by children of Class VI-VIII. Malkit Singh Rana, Manager of the school, wished everyone a happy Janmashtami.
