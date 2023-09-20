Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

“Hindi language is spoken in India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Hindi is present in the heart of every Indian. Hindi is associated with our motherland, hence the importance of Hindi Diwas increases.” These views were expressed by school Manager Malkiat Singh Rana, while speaking as the chief guest in the Hindi Day programme organised at the school. Many activities were organised in the school on the day. Essay writing and poetry recitation competitions were organised for primary-level children. Students of Class V and VI decorated the blackboard and walls by displaying their best art on Hindi Diwas. Students of Class VII and VIII concluded the event by presenting the song, ‘Hindi hamari shaan’. The students of Class lX highlighted the history and importance of Hindi language through speeches.

