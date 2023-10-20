Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Sports activities were organised at the school. Students welcomed school manager Malkiat Singh Rana by giving him a bunch of flowers. Thereafter, students of all four houses did a march past with the band. Physical education teacher Mahesh Kumar administered the oath to the students and inaugurated the games. The students of all four houses amazed the audience with their skills. Students competed against each other in various sports like 70 m hurdle race, 200 m hurdle race, 400 m relay race, rabbit, hopping, coin race and mat race. Number recognition game was organised for the students of Nursery to Class I. Students of Class II to V participated in hurdle race, chanting and kho-kho, besides speed method to identify nouns. Students of Class VI to XII showcased their talent in volleyball, badminton, kho-kho and basketball. In volleyball, the girls of Class VIII and X won maximum applause with their strong performance.
