Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Navratri was celebrated at the school. Teachers Kiran and Twinkle decorated the blackboard under the theme of Navratri. School Manager Malkiat Singh Raja inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp in front of the idol of Maa Durga. Many religious presentations were given. The Goddess was praised through bhajans and religious songs. Ganesh Vandana was performed. Garba was presented by students of Class IX and X. Students of Class VII and VIII along with the staff performed Dandiya. Students of primary classes came to school dressed as Mata Durga and Lord Ram and enthralled everyone with poems, singing and talks. At the end, Malkiat Singh Rana praised the acting of all the participants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...