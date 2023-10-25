 Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk : The Tribune India

  • Schools
  • Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk


Navratri was celebrated at the school. Teachers Kiran and Twinkle decorated the blackboard under the theme of Navratri. School Manager Malkiat Singh Raja inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp in front of the idol of Maa Durga. Many religious presentations were given. The Goddess was praised through bhajans and religious songs. Ganesh Vandana was performed. Garba was presented by students of Class IX and X. Students of Class VII and VIII along with the staff performed Dandiya. Students of primary classes came to school dressed as Mata Durga and Lord Ram and enthralled everyone with poems, singing and talks. At the end, Malkiat Singh Rana praised the acting of all the participants.

#Nangal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...


Cities

View All