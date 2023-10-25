Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Navratri was celebrated at the school. Teachers Kiran and Twinkle decorated the blackboard under the theme of Navratri. School Manager Malkiat Singh Raja inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp in front of the idol of Maa Durga. Many religious presentations were given. The Goddess was praised through bhajans and religious songs. Ganesh Vandana was performed. Garba was presented by students of Class IX and X. Students of Class VII and VIII along with the staff performed Dandiya. Students of primary classes came to school dressed as Mata Durga and Lord Ram and enthralled everyone with poems, singing and talks. At the end, Malkiat Singh Rana praised the acting of all the participants.

#Nangal