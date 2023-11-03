Shivalik International Convent School Nangal Chowk

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. Students presented a colourful programme. The program started with the praise of Lord Ram. Little girls from Nursery, KG and UKG enthralled everyone with their presentation. Students of Class I to IV presented wonderful stories of Ramayana showing the characters of Ram, Lakshman and Sita. Class V presented speeches on Dasehra. Students of Class VI and VII presented a dance and received a lot of applause. Students of Class IX and X presented the importance of women power in their Nari Shakti Durga Dance. A huge effigy of Ravan was made by children on the school premises. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana set the effigy ablaze.
