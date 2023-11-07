Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A mehndi competition was held on Karva Chauth at the school. The programme was inaugurated by school Principal Pooja Sharma. As many as 30 girls participated in the competition. Girl students applied henna on the hands of all teachers. The patterns and designs created by them won a lot of applause. Among the girl students, Akshara, Ritika, Aditi, Kashish, Ashmita, Sakshi, Simran, Shagun and Samiksha performed well. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana was also present. He gave awards to the girls who stood first, second and third.

#Nangal