Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Constitution Day was celebrated at the school. An inter-house quiz competition was organised under the leadership of the principal and social science teacher in which questions related to the Indian Constitution were asked. Students of Class VI to XII made posters on the topics, like secularism, cleanliness, rights and duties, and unity in diversity. Students of Class IX and X took part in essay writing. Students took an oath on the Preamble of the Constitution. They were made aware of the information written in the Constitution and were inspired to become the best citizens. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana told about the importance of this day in history.

