Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The school secured 100% pass rate in the results of classes X and XII declared by the CBSE. Payal topped with 85% marks in Class XII and Gaurav Sharma topped with 91% marks in Class X. In the Class X exam, Banjul Sharma scored 90% and Shagun, Ananya, Aniket and Arshit scored 86, 85, 82 and 80%, respectively. The meritorious students gave the credit of their success to the school management and teachers. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana congratulated the students and parents.

