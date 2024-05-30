Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

CBSE board exam toppers of the school were honoured by the Deputy Commissioner. A programme was organised by News Radar in Degree College, Dharamsala, in which three brilliant students of the school, Gaurav Sharma, Vanjul Sharma and Shagun Thakur, who had achieved excellent results in the CBSE Class X examinations and secured a place in the merit list, were honoured by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Vajwa. He congratulated students on their success and also communicated with them. He told the children to decide their goal in life and start working hard to achieve it. Chairman Malkiat Singh Rana congratulated and extended best wishes to the children on their success. He also congratulated whole staff and parents.

