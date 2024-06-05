Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A model presentation competition was organised at the school. Its objective was to generate interest in science, sociology and technology by encouraging scientific and technological creativity. It was a wonderful competition which engaged the students in exploring new concepts and areas, learning new facts and skills and developing a productive attitude. The competition piqued their interest in learning more in an engaging and experimental manner. Students made models based on input output devices, working models of computer, fire alarm, communication system, volcano, clay model of mountain ranges, solar system, respiratory system and experiments to separate acids and bases. The students gave detailed explanations of their models to the visitors with great enthusiasm and expertise.

