Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A programme was presented on the occasion of Environment Day in the school. Speech, skit, slogan writing and painting competitions were organised and awareness rally was taken out. Children showed through skit how much the earth has been affected due to pollution and is crying for its protection. Children discussed about various measures to save the earth from environmental pollution and global warming. Children displayed their best art in the painting competition. School Chairperson Malkiyat Singh Rana appreciated the message given by the children to save environment and highlighted the importance of Environment Day.

