Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Students enjoyed swimming in a big swimming pool built in the school. During this entertaining and health enhancing programme organised under the supervision of the school teachers and PET Mahesh Kumar, the children had fun while taking a dip in the pool. School Chairperson Malkiyat Singh Rana said swimming was a full-body exercise and also a stress buster for youngsters. Teachers of the school also enlightened the little ones about different water sports like diving, swimming, boating and aquatic animals and transport. He said according to the season all types of activities are organised for the children in the school so that all-round development of the children can take place. Apart from swimming, cricket, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, chess and other games are also organised in the school.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...