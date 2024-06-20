Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Students enjoyed swimming in a big swimming pool built in the school. During this entertaining and health enhancing programme organised under the supervision of the school teachers and PET Mahesh Kumar, the children had fun while taking a dip in the pool. School Chairperson Malkiyat Singh Rana said swimming was a full-body exercise and also a stress buster for youngsters. Teachers of the school also enlightened the little ones about different water sports like diving, swimming, boating and aquatic animals and transport. He said according to the season all types of activities are organised for the children in the school so that all-round development of the children can take place. Apart from swimming, cricket, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, chess and other games are also organised in the school.

