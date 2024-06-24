Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The importance of yoga was explained on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the school. Children were told that yoga means to connect soul and body and to make it clear, many yoga postures were practiced. The day was organised in the school premises under the guidance of trainer Mahesh Kumar. Starting from Anulom Vilom, subtle physical movements, various yoga postures like Vrikshasana, Tadasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Dandasana, Vakrasana, Shashakasana, Mandukasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Trikonasana, Vajrasana, Shavasana etc. were performed by the students. Through various postures, the importance of adopting a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle was emphasised. In this programme, the chairperson of the institution, Malkiyat Singh Rana, highlighted the importance of yoga day and encouraged the trainer and students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...