Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The importance of yoga was explained on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the school. Children were told that yoga means to connect soul and body and to make it clear, many yoga postures were practiced. The day was organised in the school premises under the guidance of trainer Mahesh Kumar. Starting from Anulom Vilom, subtle physical movements, various yoga postures like Vrikshasana, Tadasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Dandasana, Vakrasana, Shashakasana, Mandukasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Trikonasana, Vajrasana, Shavasana etc. were performed by the students. Through various postures, the importance of adopting a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle was emphasised. In this programme, the chairperson of the institution, Malkiyat Singh Rana, highlighted the importance of yoga day and encouraged the trainer and students.

