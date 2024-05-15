Shivalik International School, Jawalamukhi

The school commemorated Mother’s Day with a jubilant celebration aimed at fostering bonds between mothers and their children. The event highlighted the invaluable role of mothers and their unwavering love and sacrifices. Principal Munish Singh Rana told the children that ‘this day is all about to thank a mother for all the love she is showering and efforts she is putting in since years’. Students celebrated the special day with lots of fun activities. With the help of teachers, children made Mother’s Day greetings and charts. Some children expressed their mother’s love and devotion in the form of poetry. The children sang songs in honour of their mothers. School Principal Munish Singh Rana, while expressing his views on the importance of mother and mother-child relationship, said the word mother gives us the message of love, affection and tolerance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.