Shivalik International School, Jawalamukhi

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the school. The programme started with the chanting of ‘Om’. All students and teachers along with Principal Munish Singh Rana performed pranayama anulom-vilom, surya namaskar and many other yogasanas. Munish Singh Rana, while explaining the importance of yoga to students, said every person should do yoga because it is a boon of nature, it does not cause diseases and also keeps the person mentally and physically healthy. While motivating the children to practice yoga daily, the Principal said, “Yoga has always been associated with our Indian culture.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.