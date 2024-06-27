Shivalik International School, Jawalamukhi

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the school. The programme started with the chanting of ‘Om’. All students and teachers along with Principal Munish Singh Rana performed pranayama anulom-vilom, surya namaskar and many other yogasanas. Munish Singh Rana, while explaining the importance of yoga to students, said every person should do yoga because it is a boon of nature, it does not cause diseases and also keeps the person mentally and physically healthy. While motivating the children to practice yoga daily, the Principal said, “Yoga has always been associated with our Indian culture.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution: President's maiden address of NDA 3.0
VP Dhankhar doubles down on Emergency issue, says country de...
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov
Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sand...