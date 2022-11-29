Shivalik Int'l Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A three-day Scouts and Guides camp was organised for classes VI to XII. Children were informed about training of Scouts and Guides, history and its rules and regulations. School manager Malkiat Singh Rana inaugurated the camp by unfurling the flag. STC NS Manhas, State Secretary Pushparaj Sharma, Instructor Besar Rana and Nanak Chand informed students about Scouts and Guides prayer, vow, flag song, whistle rules, parade, welcome clap and thank you clap. In the 'hiking' activity, children went to the historical fort of Dada Siba, recognising the footprints and talking about water, save life and environment. A cleanliness rally was also taken out.