Shivalik Int’l Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Religion does not teach us to hate each other. ‘Hindi hai hum, Hindi hai hum, watan hai Hindustan hamara, saare jahan se achcha’ — these lines were illustrated through a small dance drama by the students of Class III of the school. Unity in diversity was beautifully presented by Kumar Manan, Shashank, Aryansh, Aarav, Abhay, Gitanshi, Akshita and Anika. Manager of the school Malkit Singh Rana appreciated the children. and teachers for their efforts.