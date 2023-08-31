Shivalik Int’l Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Students of the school made models of Chandrayaan-3 and gave detailed information about it. On the topic, students made a rangoli and presented models on the school premises. KG student Divjot Singh made a wonderful model, seeing which the school manager, teachers and parents were overwhelmed and congratulated him. School Manager Malkiat Singh encouraged Divjot as well as all students and congratulated them on the successful landing of Mission Chandrayaan-3.

