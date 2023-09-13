Shivalik Int’l Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Children presented cultural programmes and greeted the teachers through poetry, songs and dance on Teachers’ Day. The students also staged a drama highlighting the importance of teachers. Students of senior classes took charge of junior classes and taught other students. The children brought chocolates, sweets, cakes and greeting cards for their teachers. The school Manager Malkiat Singh Rana told the children about the contribution of teachers.
