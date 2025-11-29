DT
Shivalik Public School hosts annual function

Shivalik Public School hosts annual function

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Shivalik Public School, Sector-78, Mohali, hosted its kindergarten annual function and medal ceremony at the school auditorium, Phase-VI. The event, themed 'Timeless Moments - A Journey Across Eras', showcased the evolution of human civilisation with the passage of time and how technology and artificial intelligence (AI) is moulding it further. The celebration commenced with the School Shabad, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa and the guest of honour, Dr Anupkiran Kaur. A soulful presentation of Saraswati Naman, invoking the blessings of the goddess of knowledge, set a serene tone for the day. Principal Poonam Rani presented the annual report. The tiny tots from Nursery, LKG and KG classes captivated the audience with a series of delightful performances. Beginning with 'The Journey Begins - Moments to Treasure' by LKG-C, the programme unfolded childhood innocence through acts like 'Childhood Charms' and 'Echoes of Happy Days'. Performances such as 'Chalks, Slates and Smiles', followed by 'From Sundial to Smartphones' and 'The Gadget Walk - Elegance in Electronics' creatively portrayed the shift from the face to face interaction to the virtual communication. The stage further came alive with energetic numbers including 'Techno Twisters' , 'The Smiles of a New Dawn' and 'Hearts and Circuits', reflecting the children's enthusiasm and imagination. A special medal ceremony was held to honour young achievers from Nursery, LKG and KG, lauding their efforts and accomplishments.

