Shivalik Public School, hosts middle school investiture ceremony

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, hosted its middle school investiture ceremony with enthusiasm. The programme commenced with the school shabad and a warm welcome to Principal Dr Anup Kiran Kaur and Vice-Principal Dr Tenna Chopra. Saplings were presented to the dignitaries as tokens of respect. Newly elected class representatives, house prefects, captains, sports and activity leaders were honoured and entrusted with responsibilities. The Principal encouraged them to lead with sincerity, discipline and dedication.

Advertisement