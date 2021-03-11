Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The students conducted a special assembly and card-making activity on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Attractive boards showcasing the creativity of children and their affection and love towards their mothers were also displayed. Mother’s Day cards and messages adorned the classes. School Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff.
