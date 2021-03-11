Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Nachiket Pathania and Harsirat Kaur Gill from Shivalik Public School secured first and second positions, respectively, in Class IX, while Harman Kaur and Jiya Sharma, Mohali, secured first and second positions, respectively, in the Class X category in a Virtual English poetry recitation competition under the Hubs of Learning - an initiative by CBSE for self- improvement and collaboration of schools within the vicinity of Mohali. The competition was hosted by Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali. The theme of the competition was 'Mother's Day'. Students from Shivalik Public School, Maxim Mary School and Gem Public School along with the host school actively participated in the event.
