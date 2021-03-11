Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Saluting the spirit of dedication of mothers towards their kids, the kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Mother’s Day in virtual mode. The tiny tots partnered with their mothers for dance performances, speeches and songs. Gratitude, appreciation and acknowledgement could be seen as mothers and the children spoke about the affection they have for one another. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur congratulated the mothers for their outstanding contribution in bringing up the children.
