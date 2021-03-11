Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Shivalik Public School initiated ‘everything and read’— a 100-day reading challenge which included discrete fun activities spread over 14 weeks. The idea behind the challenge was to inculcate reading habit among the students through various activities. The students, including their friends, family and grandparents participated in the challenge. Students visited the school library and shared their views on their favourite books and shared their recommendations with each other. Book talks and discussions were an important part of the visit. In order to develop analytical and creative skills in the students, a fun activity ‘The three diamonds’ and creating your own story based on similar theme was organised giving them a confidence of creating something unique from their imagination. The students were also encouraged to read poetry of their choice to their friends and family and share their videos. The students and their families actively participated in the challenge and enjoyed it thoroughly. This activity helped the students and their families to bond over books and spend time with each other as well. The students read a story by Ruskin Bond together in the class and a group discussion of all the characters was organised.
