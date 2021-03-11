Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic zeal. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur hoisted the Tricolour and took salute at the March Past in the playground. Yoga, PT display and formation of 75 in the multi-sports complex left everyone spellbound. Thereafter the cultural celebrations shifted to the decked up school auditorium. The colourful bonanza consisted of speeches, group songs, poems, solo performances, dances and skits highlighting the struggle of freedom fighters. The NCC contingent of the school brought laurels to the school with their impressive performance at the District-Level Independence Day Celebrations organised at the Govt. College, Phase-6, Mohali. They were awarded commendation and trophy. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur lauded the efforts of the students and teachers for presenting a wonderful show and emphasised the need of maintaining peace and communal harmony in the nation.
