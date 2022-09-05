Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Reiterating government's commitment to phase out the single use plastic items which have low utility and high adverse environmental impact, the Eco Club members (Green Brigades) of Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, organised an awareness campaign to promote the use of alternative sources instead of plastic. Eco club members distributed pamphlets to the parents and students providing information about 19 banned items under the single use plastic such as ear buds, plastic sticks for balloons and candy sticks.
